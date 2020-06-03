Minneapolis Parks and Recreation votes to end relationship with Minneapolis Police

article

Another organization is cutting ties with Minneapolis Police in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

The Minneapolis Park Police voted to no longer work with the Minneapolis Police Department Wednesday. It was a unanimous decision by the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board to cease operations with MPD. However, it is not clear when this new policy will start.

Like Minneapolis Public Schools, the Walker Art Center and other major institutions, the Park Board decided it was too toxic to remain partners with MPD while patrolling the city’s parks.

One of the Park Police’s officers responded to the scene where Floyd died, but he was down the street monitoring with MPD while patrolling the city’s parks.

Minneapolis Police will no longer assist in calls and will not staff any park events. Last year, there were more than 500 events in the park and the Chief said tonight they usually respond to more than 100 violent crimes in the parks each year.