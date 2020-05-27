Minneapolis Park Police releases body camera video in George Floyd death

Body camera footage released by the Minneapolis Parks Police Wednesday shows an officer monitoring a vehicle near where George Floyd was removed from a car by Minneapolis Police before his death in police custody.

The Parks Police’s involvement in the Floyd death was in question because bystander video of an officer kneeling on his head showed a Minneapolis Parks Police squad car.

Park Police Chief Jason Ohotto said an officer responded to a request for assistance from Minneapolis Police Monday night around 8:10 p.m. at 38th Street East and Chicago Avenue. The officer’s camera was activated throughout the call. It showed the officer monitoring a vehicle that was thought to be related to the original call. Chief Ohotto estimates the officer was 118 feet away from the incident and the officer could not see the incident between the MPD officers and Floyd.

“Based on a review of the body worn camera footage, which is being released to demonstrate the vantage point of the Park Police officer, the Park Police officer was not in a location to witness or intervene in the MPD incident,” said the Park Police Department in a release.