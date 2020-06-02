Minneapolis Public Schools Board of Education votes to terminate contract with MPD

Minneapolis Public Schools Board of Education voted to terminate the district's contract with Minneapolis Police Department, according to MPS leaders.

The board approved the resolution Tuesday night during a special business meeting. MPS held a contract with the Minneapolis Police Department for its school resource officers.

The decision is a response to the death of George Floyd, who died while being arrested by Minneapolis police on Memorial Day.

"We must take all actions within our power to stop systems of oppression," said MPS Board Chair Kim Ellison in a statement. "For the MPS School Board, that means discontinuing our contractual relationship with the Minneapolis Police Department."

The superintendent will need to provide the board with recommendations for how to maintain student safety by August 18.

"My leadership team and I are committed to preparing a plan that will support the safety of MPS students and staff in the coming school year by the Board resolution’s August 18, 2020, deadline," said MPS Superintendent Ed Graff in a statement. "We look forward to engaging students, staff and families in this process over the summer."

MPS isn't the only organization to change its contract with the MPD following the deadly incident. The University of Minnesota announced last week that it will be limiting its relationship with the department.

Statement from Minneapolis Police Department:

"The Minneapolis Police Department appreciated the opportunity to provide years of service to the Minneapolis Public Schools through the School Resource Officer (SRO) program. The relationships that were built were impactful not only for the students and staff, but for the officers who had a calling to work with our youth through mentorship and engagement. We will continue to work in cooperation with the Minneapolis Public Schools regarding safety and security issues.” - Deputy Chief Erick Fors

