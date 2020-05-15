Minneapolis Park Board warns of harmful algae bloom on Cedar Lake

article

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board are warning people of a likely harmful algae bloom on Cedar Lake that could make humans and animals sick.

The park board said the algae bloom currently present on Cedar Lake is likely blue-green algae, which is toxic. Symptoms generally begin anywhere from two hours to up to two days after exposure and include vomiting, diarrhea, rash, eye irritation, cough, sore throat and headache.

Blue-green algae blooms can have a vibrant rust color and may look like spilled paint. They usually form in summer and early fall, but can occur at other times of the year under the right conditions.

There is no way to tell if an algae bloom is toxic just by looking at it, according to the park board.

The Minnesota Department of Health advises the following if you see an algae bloom on a lake: