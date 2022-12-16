Expand / Collapse search

Minneapolis nightclub shooting: Jawan Carroll to be sentenced Friday

By FOX 9 Staff
Newly released video shows deadly mass shooting outside Minneapolis nightclub

The mass shooting outside the Monarch Nightclub last year killed two and left more than half-a-dozen injured. The sidewalk shootout between two armed men created panic on the streets of downtown Minneapolis and left the entire University of Saint Thomas community grief stricken over graduation weekend.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The man convicted of murder for a mass shooting outside a Minneapolis nightclub will be sentenced on Friday afternoon.

Jawan Carroll was convicted in October on nine counts of murder and attempted murder after trading gunfire with a rival on the sidewalk outside the Monarch Nightclub last year. 

The other gunman was killed, along with an innocent bystander Charlie Johnson, who was about to graduate from St. Thomas. Seven others were injured in the shooting. 

Carroll claimed self-defense, but the jury convicted him. He's facing more than 100 years in prison.  