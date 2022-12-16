Minneapolis nightclub shooting: Jawan Carroll to be sentenced Friday

The man convicted of murder for a mass shooting outside a Minneapolis nightclub will be sentenced on Friday afternoon.

Jawan Carroll was convicted in October on nine counts of murder and attempted murder after trading gunfire with a rival on the sidewalk outside the Monarch Nightclub last year.

The other gunman was killed, along with an innocent bystander Charlie Johnson, who was about to graduate from St. Thomas. Seven others were injured in the shooting.

Carroll claimed self-defense, but the jury convicted him. He's facing more than 100 years in prison.