Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey discusses safety plans for city

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey spoke with FOX 9 Sunday morning to share some of the city's plan to address recent violence.

Mayor Frey spoke just a day after a downtown shooting that left two people dead and eight others injured. One of the two suspects died in the shooting, and the other was arrested Saturday.

The shooting came as the city addresses a recent spike in violence, including the shootings of three children in the past few weeks. One of the children later died of her injuries.

Mayor Frey announced that the city plans to offer a reward for information leading to an arrest in any of the child shootings.