Minneapolis Mayor Frey imposes curfew from 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday following unrest

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has imposed another curfew following the civil unrest sparked by misinformation about apparent suicide of a homicide suspect Wednesday night.

The curfew will be in effect from 8 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday.

“Let’s restore order. Let’s restore peace. That’s my ask of everyone tonight," Frey said.

The mayor imposed a curfew Wednesday night as law enforcement agencies worked to disperse crowds that had gathered downtown after rumors circulated on social media that Minneapolis police had shot and killed a man.

Looters ransacked stores throughout downtown and several businesses started on fire, including Brit’s Pub.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said approximately 50 people were arrested and two officers were injured overnight.