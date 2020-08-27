Minnesota State Patrol, DNR officers arrest 33 during Minneapolis unrest

article

The Minnesota State Patrol says its troopers and Minnesota DNR Conservation Officers arrested 33 during unrest and looting downtown Minneapolis Wednesday night.

The Minneapolis Police Department and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office have yet to release their arrest numbers, so that number is likely to grow as more information becomes available Thursday.

The State Troopers arrested 28 of the 33 people. The DNR officers were responsible for 5 arrests.

The arrests were in response to groups of people looting multiple stores in downtown Minneapolis. This happened after a homicide suspect took his own life on Nicollet Mall, according to Minneapolis police.

According to Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell, law enforcement worked to restore the calm in the downtown. Schnell said people had thrown bottles and set off commercial grade fireworks and there have been reports of shots fired.

A curfew was put into effect Wednesday night, which expired at 6 a.m. Thursday.