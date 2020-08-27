Minneapolis Police: Officer seriously injured, hospitalized during Wednesday night unrest

article

The Minneapolis Police Department says one of its officers was seriously injured and hospitalized Wednesday night during a night of confusion, unrest, looting and damage downtown.

A department spokesperson said the officer’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

The unrest started around 7 p.m. downtown after rumors circulated on social media that Minneapolis Police had shot and killed a man. Video released soon after showed the person who died on Nicollet Mall died by suicide. He was a suspect in a homicide from earlier in the day and shot and killed himself as officers closed in to arrest him.

Rioters looted businesses along Nicollet Mall including Target, Nordstrom Racks and Saks OFF FIFTH.

Mayor Jacob Frey imposed a curfew until 6 a.m. as Minneapolis Police, the Minnesota State Patrol and the Minnesota National Guard were all activated, although the National Guard did not hit the streets overnight.

The Governor held a press conference just before 11 p.m. calling for an end to the looting. Several south Minneapolis businesses were set on fire after that press conference, including Brit’s Pub and a Walgreen’s.

As of 1 a.m., the Minnesota State Patrol said six people had been arrested for burglary and two for violating curfew.