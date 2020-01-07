Minneapolis man sentenced to 10 years for drive-by shooting that injured 5-year-old

A Minneapolis man was sentenced Tuesday for a drive-by shooting that wounded a 5-year-old girl.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Marquell Johnson, 27, was sentenced to 120 months in prison after being found guilty of drive-by shooting, second degree assault, and possession of a firearm.

“This is an appropriate sentence under the present Minnesota sentencing guidelines,” Freeman said in a press release. “Prosecutors and Minneapolis police investigators did a great job with this case.”

Prosecutors were asking for a sentence of 156 months.