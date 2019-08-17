Man arrested, charged in connection to shooting of 5-year-old girl

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo Courtesy: Hennepin County Jail

A 27-year-old man is charged in connection to a shooting that injured a five-year-old girl in her Minneapolis home earlier this week, according to Minneapolis Police spokesman John Elder.

Elder said Marquell Deon Johnson is facing two felony charges: drive-by shooting and possession of a firearm after a conviction. He is in custody at the Hennepin County Jail.

A bullet struck Jayda Holmes in the foot while she was asleep in her bed Monday morning. The bullet hit the top of her foot and hit three bones before it came out the other side, according to family members.

According to the criminal complaint, Jayda's mother, Martha Timberlake, saw a charcoal-colored minivan when she was leaving her home that morning and had a "bad feeling" when she saw it drive by. She stopped at the nearby gas station when shots rang out. She immediately returned home and found her wounded daughter.

Timberlake showed police a Facebook photograph of Johnson, who she believed was driving the minivan. She told police she knew her upstairs neighbors had a connection to Johnson, but they had claimed they didn't know him.

Surveillance video captured Johnson entering the neighborhood and speeding out of the alley after the shooting.

A judge set bail for Johnson at $150,000. His first court appearance is schedule for Friday afternoon.

Jayda was released from the hospital on Wednesday and appeared in good spirits during a FOX 9 interview.

“The bullet flew past her head and hit her foot,” said Timberlake during the interview. “So, if she had been closer to the edge of her bed, it would have went in her head.”

Jayda is set to start kindergarten this fall.