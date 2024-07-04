Minneapolis July 4th fireworks update: Show will go on despite rain

Minneapolis parks officials announced Thursday evening that fireworks planned at Boom Island Park will go on Thursday night despite the rain.

Officials announced the decision in a Facebook post shortly after 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Park officials had waited to make a final decision on the show. They said light rain wouldn't deter fireworks, but severe weather would have forced them to reschedule.

In the recent update, officials said not only will the fireworks show happen at 10 p.m. but they also still planned to host music at the park starting at 6 p.m. As of 5 p.m., rain was still pouring in Minneapolis.

This year's show will be the first time since 2019 that Minneapolis has hosted fireworks. Shows didn't happen during the pandemic and the city tried a laser light show last year.

Outside of Minneapolis, it appears only Edina and Coon Rapids in the metro still have plans to go forward with fireworks. Many other cities with shows set for Thursday night – including Chanhassen, Chaska, Eagan, Eden Prairie, Richfield, and Woodbury among others – have decided to reschedule or cancel their shows.

Other cities decided to move up their shows to Wednesday night to beat the bad weather.

For a fuller list of Fourth of July fireworks shows, you can click here.

Minneapolis Fourth of July Safety plans

On Wednesday, ahead of the planned firework show, Minneapolis and Hennepin County law enforcement leaders announced plans to ramp up safety for the Fourth of July.

In past years, the city has seen problems around the Fourth. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara noted the number of shootings in the last two years and the issues with people shooting fireworks at others and the police.

"If anyone threatens the safety or property of others, we will act. We will make arrests and work with our Hennepin County partners to book those responsible in jail," said Chief O'Hara.

Additionally, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office plans to increase patrols on land and water.

"We've already had more drownings this year than all of last year," said Sheriff Dawanna Witt.

Thursday, in addition to law enforcement, park ambassadors and community-based groups will be at Boom Island to help police maintain peace.