Minneapolis ICE shooting: Community demands justice for Renee Good at Capitol vigil

The Brief A prayer vigil was held at the Minnesota State Capitol for Renee Good, who was shot and killed by an ICE agent. The Department of Homeland Security claims the agent acted in self-defense. Community members are calling for justice and questioning ICE activities in Minnesota.



A large crowd gathered at the Minnesota State Capitol for a vigil honoring Renee Good, a 37-year-old woman shot by an ICE agent.

Thousands came together to remember Good, with religious leaders and community members calling for justice.

Prayer vigil draws thousands

What we know:

Good was shot and killed Wednesday morning by ICE agent Jonathan Ross. The Department of Homeland Security claims Ross acted in self-defense, because he was in fear for his life, alleging that Good weaponized her vehicle.

Community members, including those from outside the metro area, gathered to express their grief and concern about ICE activities in Minnesota. Many held candles, anti-ICE signs, and sang songs in solidarity.

Calls for justice and change

What they're saying:

"Today, we demand justice for Renee Good," said a religious leader at the vigil. Mary Loven from Northfield expressed, "She was looking out for her neighbors when she was shot." Jeff Hasse from Minneapolis shared, "Like George Floyd, I think she's going to be a symbol of change."

Governor Tim Walz was also present, surrounded by state troopers, as attendees voiced their commitment to justice and equality.

What's next:

Saturday there will be another protest and march starting at 1 p.m. in Powderhorn Park in Minneapolis.