Minneapolis hit-and-run leaves pedestrian seriously injured

article

Minneapolis police say they are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a man with potentially life-threatening injuries Saturday night.

Officers say they responded to the intersection of Groveland Avenue and Lyndale Avenue South just before 9 p.m.

They then found a man in his 20s with injuries officials describe as potentially life-threatening. The man was then taken to the hospital.

Investigators say it appears the injured man was walking across a bike lane when he was struck by a vehicle.

That vehicle, according to police, is possibly a Kia or Hyundai and was possibly driven by juveniles. It reportedly left the scene after the pedestrian was struck.

Minneapolis police say they are still investigating the incident and have not made any related arrests.