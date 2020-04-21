Minneapolis firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

A Minneapolis firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department.

The Minnesota Department of Health reviewed the timeline and the firefighter's contacts and determined there was "no need for additional action to be taken in regard to possible exposures," read a press release.

Prior to the confirmed case, the Minneapolis Fire Department adopted additional procedures to limit exposure to the virus such as wearing masks in public and fire station common areas, disinfecting stations twice a day, decontaminating equipment after all incidents, mandating use of PPE on incidents, and self-monitoring employees.

This case marks among the first impacting first responders. Earlier this month, an employee with the Minneapolis Police Department tested positive. In mid-March a St. Paul police sergeant contracted the virus after returning home from a trip.