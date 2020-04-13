Positive case of COVID-19 among Minneapolis police staff

A person among the Minneapolis Police Department staff has tested positive for COVID-19, according an update from Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo. He did not specify if the employee is a police officer.

Chief Arradondo also noted other staff members have also gone through a quarantine period.

"We have taken aggressive steps to keep officers healthy so they can keep you safe," read the chief's message. "Some of these steps include enhanced personal protective equipment, some changes to staffing models and schedule changes that still allow the City to be fully covered by the MPD."

As one of those precautions, police officers may also be wearing masks or face coverings.