Minneapolis fire displaces 17 adults, 7 children from 10-unit complex

The Brief A fire in south Minneapolis displaced several families Monday evening. The three-story building has a total of 10 units, with 17 adults, seven children and three pets currently displaced. Authorities say a preliminary investigation points to a potential electrical fire beginning in the building's attic.



A fire has displaced residents from a 10-unit, three-story apartment complex in south Minneapolis on Monday.

South Minneapolis fire

What we know:

Shortly before 2 p.m., firefighters received a call about smoke showing from an apartment building on the 2500 block of Portland Avenue South, according to Minneapolis Fire Department Interim Fire Chief Melanie Rucker.

Upon arrival, crews were unable to locate a fire, until they made their way to the ceiling and discovered an active fire within the attic. The three-story building has a total of 10 units, with 17 adults, seven children and three pets currently displaced.

According to Rucker, no fire-stop appeared to be running throughout the building, leaving crews to chase the fire to extinguish it.

During their efforts, a mayday call was activated due to one firefighter getting smoke in their eyes, but it was quickly canceled, Rucker says.

Approximately 54 firefighters responded to the scene, with no injuries reported currently.

What we don't know:

The cause is not immediately known.

Preliminary investigations show a potential electrical issue, according to Rucker.