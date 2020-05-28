Expand / Collapse search

Minneapolis Fire Department responded to 30 intentionally set fires during overnight protests

Updated 55 mins ago
Death of George Floyd
Drone video of fires still burning morning after violent protests in south Minneapolis

Aerial footage taken the morning after protests over the death of George Floyd devolved into fires and looting shows some businesses on East Lake Street still burning.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Fire Department says it responded to approximately 30 intentionally set fires overnight Wednesday through Thursday morning that began during the protests along East Lake Street over the death of George Floyd. 

Citing 911 calls, the department said at least 16 of those fires were structure fires set during the protests. Crews are still on the scene of fires on East Lake Street Thursday morning.

Building burns as riots erupt in Minneapolis

A building was engulfed in flames in the early hours of May 28 as riots erupted in Minneapolis, Minnesota, following the death in police custody of George Floyd. (Storyful)

The aftermath of the fire showed an AutoZone store and an in-construction apartment building were both burned to the ground.

Unfinished apartment building burns in Minneapolis following protests, riots over death of George Floyd

An unfinished apartment building burned down in Minneapolis Wednesday night during riots following the death of George Floyd. Video credit: Andre Epps Jr.

While nobody was injured as a result of the fire, firefighters or civilians, the department had some of its equipment suffer damage from rocks and other projectiles being thrown by protesters.

AutoZone on East Lake Street set on fire amid Minneapolis protests over death of George Floyd

Rioters set fire to the AutoZone on East Lake Street in Minneapolis Wednesday night as protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody took a violent turn. Video credit: Matt Stone

The department said the cause of the fires are intentional.