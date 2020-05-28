Minneapolis Fire Department responded to 30 intentionally set fires during overnight protests

The Minneapolis Fire Department says it responded to approximately 30 intentionally set fires overnight Wednesday through Thursday morning that began during the protests along East Lake Street over the death of George Floyd.

Citing 911 calls, the department said at least 16 of those fires were structure fires set during the protests. Crews are still on the scene of fires on East Lake Street Thursday morning.

The aftermath of the fire showed an AutoZone store and an in-construction apartment building were both burned to the ground.

While nobody was injured as a result of the fire, firefighters or civilians, the department had some of its equipment suffer damage from rocks and other projectiles being thrown by protesters.

Advertisement

The department said the cause of the fires are intentional.