Violent protests over death of George Floyd leave widespread damage across south Minneapolis

Minneapolis residents are surveying the widespread damage Thursday morning after protests over the death of George Floyd devolved into rioting and looting across the city overnight.

For much of the day, protesters rallied outside the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct calling for charges to be filed in Floyd’s death. The protests eventually took a violent turn as protesters ransacked businesses and set buildings on fire from East to West Lake Street.

Some businesses on East Lake Street were still smoking Thursday morning. Fires were reported at the AutoZone, Cub Foods, Aldi and an apartment building that was still under construction.

Protesters ransacked businesses on West Lake Street in the Uptown and Lyn-Lake neighborhoods, including Frattalone’s Ace Hardware, Target and Urban Outfitters.

Looters shot their way into Thurston Jewelers, smashing glass cases and making off with tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of products.

George Floyd died at the hospital after he was detained by Minneapolis police officers near the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue South Monday night. A video taken by a bystander showed one of the officers, now identified as Derek Chauvin, pinning Floyd to the ground and pressing his knee into his neck as Floyd repeatedly says, “I can’t breathe.”

After Floyd loses consciousness, Chauvin continues to press on his neck. None of the other officers on the scene attempted to check Floyd’s pulse until the ambulance arrived, despite bystanders’ pleas. Floyd later died at Hennepin County Medical Center.

The four officers involved with the arrest have been fired, but not charged at this time. Federal investigators have joined local authorities in the investigation into Floyd's death.