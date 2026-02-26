Minneapolis ends trauma response contracts amid funding cuts

The Brief Minneapolis is ending contracts with nine trauma response groups, including "A Mother's Love." The Neighborhood Safety Department cites funding shortfalls and a shift in focus as reasons. The future of trauma response in the city remains uncertain.



Minneapolis is set to end contracts with nine trauma response groups, leaving the future of their efforts in question.

Shift in funding and focus

What we know:

The Neighborhood Safety Department (NSD) is ending contracts with groups like "A Mother's Love" due to funding shortfalls. The department didn't receive $4 million in expected rollover funding from the city's general fund, which is reportedly low due in part to police and fire overtime costs and lower-than-expected property tax collections. FOX 9 has asked for all the examples that lead to the depleted general fund but has not received that information yet.

The NSD is shifting focus from trauma response to prevention efforts, specifically gun violence intervention programs. "The point of the GVI and YGVI program is to interact and intervene with those most at risk," said Amanda Harrington of the Neighborhood Safety Department.

Impact on trauma response

What they're saying:

Lisa Clemons of "A Mother's Love" expressed concern over the decision, stating, "How hard that was so traumatic for us to get this letter, and then it says, and it's 30 days. These families will not have even buried their loved ones in 30 days." Clemons emphasized the importance of trauma care in preventing gun violence.

Amanda Harrington acknowledged the impact, saying, "I know a lot of organizations do this work regardless of if they have funding or not. I don't know if that's going to be the situation for all of these organizations, but it is a painful loss."

What we don't know:

It remains unclear who will respond to grieving families at crime scenes as gun violence typically rises in spring and summer. The future of trauma response in Minneapolis is uncertain, with no clear plan outlined by the city.