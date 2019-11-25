Minneapolis ends shared scooter season early, all will be removed by 10 p.m. Monday

E-scooter season in Minneapolis officially ends Monday night.

The city made the announcement Monday afternoon after a Winter Storm Warning was issued for much of the state starting Tuesday night.

The scooters were initially scheduled to be off the streets by Nov. 30, but the impending storm accelerated the process.

All scooters will be off the streets by 10 p.m.

The city says it will assess the 2020 e-scooter season after February.

The 2019 scooter season was a pilot program with the city of Minneapolis and officials are seeking feedback from the public about the program, too. Find the survey here.