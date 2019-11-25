Winter storm to bring accumulating snow, travel impacts Tuesday into Wednesday

article

Thanksgiving week will start out relatively quiet and mild, but all that will change Tuesday evening.

The area from southwestern Minnesota to west central Wisconsin has been upgraded from a Winter Storm Watch to a Winter Storm Warning from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning.

Snow will begin late Tuesday afternoon and accumulate overnight with travel impacts rising into Wednesday morning.

Six to 8 inches of snow is possible across the region with a dynamic storm still unfolding in timing and size.

At this point, areas south and southeast of the Twin Cities could have major travel impacts.

