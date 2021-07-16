Minneapolis encourages water conservation amid drought, no restrictions yet

The City of Minneapolis is encouraging residents and businesses to follow water conservation practices amid the drought, but is not putting water restrictions in place yet.

Minneapolis is currently in a drought watch, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Drought Action Plan.

If the drought worsens and the Mississippi River reaches the drought warning stage, the city will enact water consumption restrictions. This would include sprinkling on even or odd days.

Some water conservation tips include watering lawns during the coolest part of the day, only washing full loads of laundry, taking shorter showers and turning off the faucet while brushing your teeth.