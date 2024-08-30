Tornadoes in Anoka, Isanti counties confirmed by National Weather Service

article

The Brief The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed a tornado hit in both Anoka County and Isanti County during Thursday night's storms. Survey crews are still working to confirm tornado reports in Pierce, Dunn and St. Croix counties in Wisconsin. Flooding, power outages and downed trees were reported in several areas in Minnesota and Wisconsin.



Tornadoes have been confirmed in Anoka County and Isanti County by National Weather Service (NWS) survey teams. Other crews are working to confirm reports in western Wisconsin.

What we know

The NWS has crews on the ground to confirm reported tornado sightings after powerful storms tore across Minnesota and Wisconsin Thursday night.

As of Friday afternoon, one tornado was confirmed in Anoka County after it left a path of destruction in an area north of Andover.

The NWS also confirmed an EF1 tornado in the City of Isanti and shared a photo of the damage left behind by the tornado.

Trees damaged by a tornado in Isanti(Photo courtesy of the National Weather Service).

Other cities and municipalities are also working to clean up the debris and repair the damage.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is released.

Cottage Grove state of emergency

The Mayor of Cottage Grove declared a state of emergency in response to the storm damage.

So far, the city says it has assessed the following damage:

Widespread tree damage: Numerous trees have been uprooted or snapped; many were previously blocking roads. Tree damage has occurred to both private and public trees.

Home Damage: The storm caused damage to approximately a dozen homes in the community.

Power outages: A significant number of residents and businesses are currently without power, affecting essential services.

Downed power lines: Power lines have been damaged in several areas, posing safety hazards and complicating restoration efforts.