Minneapolis police applicants increase by 45%, city officials announce

The Brief The City of Minneapolis is reporting a 45% increase in applications for the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD), adding that there were 697 applications submitted last year, compared to the 1,014 applications received this year so far. This increase in applicants comes after the Minneapolis City Council approved a contract that would raise police officer pay by nearly 22% over the next three years, making MPD one of the highest-paying departments in the state. MPD has 570 sworn police officers, which is eight more than they had at the end of 2023.



The Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) reports that applications to become a sworn police officer in their ranks have increased by 45% since last year.

What we know

City officials say that it received 1,014 applications for MPD so far this year, an increase from the 697 applications received in 2023.

The City of Minneapolis said the increase in officer applications results from a recruitment campaign targeting "talented, community-oriented leaders" to become part of the force.

MPD currently has a total of 570 police officers, which is eight more than it had at the end of 2023.

Background

The Minneapolis City Council approved a contract earlier this summer that significantly increased pay for Minneapolis police officers.

The contract raises officer pay by nearly 22% over the next three years, making MPD one of the highest-paying departments in the state.

Veteran officers received a 5.5% pay bump on July 1. Starting Jan. 1, they’ll receive an additional 2.5% increase, followed by a 3.5% jump next July. Along with prorated back pay, officers will receive a 21.7% raise over three years.

What they're saying

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey released a written statement saying "We set a plan to recruit more police officers – and that plan is working. Serving in the Minneapolis Police Department is a prestigious role, and I’m proud to witness an increasing number of individuals eager to contribute to the safety and well-being of our city. Thank you to our incredible Commissioner, Chief, and all our City leaders whose hard work has made this progress possible."

Minneapolis Police CHief Brian O'Hara echoed that sentiment and released a statement that read "The increase in applicants is positive and promising. For the first time since 2020, MPD will likely see a year-end increase in the number of sworn officers. I’m also pleased about who is applying. We have several applicants with relatives who are current MPD officers. A few years ago, family members were discouraging their loved ones from coming here. To me, that’s real progress."