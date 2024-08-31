Black bears roam Ely, authorities monitoring their visit

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The bears in Ely, Minnesota. Photo courtesy of the Ely Police Department. From: Supplied

The Brief Authorities are monitoring three black bears as they roam Ely, Minnesota. The Ely Police Department say to keep easy meals out of reach of the bears while they are in town. The bears are being monitored by police with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).



Three black bears have decided to pay Ely a visit, and authorities say to watch them from a safe distance while they're in town.

Bears visit Ely

The Ely Police Department says they are aware of the furry visitors and they are monitoring the bears with the DNR.

Authorities ask community members to keep things like bird feeders, garbage cans and other "easy meals" indoors until the three bears head back out of town.

Police emphasize that the public should watch the bears from a safe distance, as they are wild bears and need to be treated with respect.