Minneapolis shooting: 1 dead, 2 injured after Lake Street gunfire

The Brief A man is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in Minneapolis Friday night. Officers responded to reports of gunfire near the intersection of Lake Street and Park Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Friday. Police have not announced any arrests.



What we know

Minneapolis police say officers responded to reports of gunfire at the intersection of Lake Street and Park Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

They then found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say two other men then arrived at separate hospitals with gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening. Investigators believe they were both shot at the Lake Street and Park Avenue incident.

Investigators also believe the shooting stemmed from an argument that happened when a group gathered in the area.

Law enforcement officials are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

What we don't know

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.

The identity of the man killed is expected to be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office at a later date.