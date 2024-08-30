Minnesota weather: Rain totals from Thursday night storms
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A mixture of heavy rain and reported tornadoes ripped through most of Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro Thursday night, with damage reported in areas of the north metro and parts of western Wisconsin.
The rain also flooded the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, putting a damper on many of the festivities.
Here are the rain totals from Thursday's storm system:
Twin Cities metro
- Cottage Grove: 1.81 inches
- Hugo: 1.80 inches
- Rosemount: 1.65 inches
- Woodbury: 1.44 inches
- Lakeville: 1.13 inches
- Eagan: 0.90 inches
- North St. Paul: 0.90 inches
- Minnetonka: 0.87 inches
- Roseville: 0.77 inches
- Coon Rapids: 0.76 inches
- Maple Grove: 0.73 inches
- Robbinsdale: 0.70 inches
- St. Paul: 0.65 inches
- Blaine: 0.64 inches
- Burnsville: 0.61 inches
- Minneapolis: 0.58 inches
- Edina: 0.46 inches
- Eden Prairie: 0.36 inches
Central Minnesota
- St. Cloud: 0.59 inches
- Hutchinson: 0.07 inches
- Alexandria: 0.12 inches
- Willmar: 1.12 inches
- Morris: 0.32 inches
- Scandia: 2.01 inches
- Forest Lake: 1.06 inches
- Stillwater: 0.97 inches
- Mound: 0.95 inches
- Waconia: 0.91 inches
- Rockford: 0.85 inches
- Victoria: 0.78 inches
- Maple Plain: 0.71 inches
- Andover: 0.65 inches
- Hastings: 0.51 inches
- Rogers: 0.50 inches
- Carver: 0.26 inches
- Jordan: 0.25 inches
- Prior Lake: 0.24 inches
- Cambridge: 0.23 inches
Northern Minnesota
- Detroit Lakes: 0.17 inches
- Bemidji: 0.60 inches
- Brainerd: 0.51 inches
- International Falls: 2.01 inches
- Hibbing: 0.15 inches
- Ely: 0.1 inches
- Grand Marais: 0.31 inches
- Duluth: 0.24 inches
- Hinckley: 0.65 inches
Southern Minnesota
- Rochester: 1.09 inches
- Red Wing: 0.52 inches
- Faribault: 0.47 inches
- Owatonna: 0.92 inches
- Mankato: 0.30 inches
- Redwood Falls: 0.01 inches
- Marshall: 0.03 inches
- Windom: 0.75 inches
Wisconsin
- Hudson: 2.12 inches
- Somerset: 1.73 inches
- River Falls: 0.68 inches
- Hayward: 0.51 inches
- New Richmond: 1.58 inches
- Eau Claire: 1.49 inches
- La Crosse: 2.04 inches
This weekend is expected to be a quiet one with clear skies and sunshine in the forecast.