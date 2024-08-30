Minnesota weather: Rain totals from Thursday night storms

A mixture of heavy rain and reported tornadoes ripped through most of Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro Thursday night, with damage reported in areas of the north metro and parts of western Wisconsin.

The rain also flooded the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, putting a damper on many of the festivities.

Here are the rain totals from Thursday's storm system:

Image 1 of 2 ▼ FOX 9 rain totals. From: FOX 9

Twin Cities metro

Cottage Grove: 1.81 inches

Hugo: 1.80 inches

Rosemount: 1.65 inches

Woodbury: 1.44 inches

Lakeville: 1.13 inches

Eagan: 0.90 inches

North St. Paul: 0.90 inches

Minnetonka: 0.87 inches

Roseville: 0.77 inches

Coon Rapids: 0.76 inches

Maple Grove: 0.73 inches

Robbinsdale: 0.70 inches

St. Paul: 0.65 inches

Blaine: 0.64 inches

Burnsville: 0.61 inches

Minneapolis: 0.58 inches

Edina: 0.46 inches

Eden Prairie: 0.36 inches

Central Minnesota

St. Cloud: 0.59 inches

Hutchinson: 0.07 inches

Alexandria: 0.12 inches

Willmar: 1.12 inches

Morris: 0.32 inches

Scandia: 2.01 inches

Forest Lake: 1.06 inches

Stillwater: 0.97 inches

Mound: 0.95 inches

Waconia: 0.91 inches

Rockford: 0.85 inches

Victoria: 0.78 inches

Maple Plain: 0.71 inches

Andover: 0.65 inches

Hastings: 0.51 inches

Rogers: 0.50 inches

Carver: 0.26 inches

Jordan: 0.25 inches

Prior Lake: 0.24 inches

Cambridge: 0.23 inches

Northern Minnesota

Detroit Lakes: 0.17 inches

Bemidji: 0.60 inches

Brainerd: 0.51 inches

International Falls: 2.01 inches

Hibbing: 0.15 inches

Ely: 0.1 inches

Grand Marais: 0.31 inches

Duluth: 0.24 inches

Hinckley: 0.65 inches

Southern Minnesota

Rochester: 1.09 inches

Red Wing: 0.52 inches

Faribault: 0.47 inches

Owatonna: 0.92 inches

Mankato: 0.30 inches

Redwood Falls: 0.01 inches

Marshall: 0.03 inches

Windom: 0.75 inches

Wisconsin

Hudson: 2.12 inches

Somerset: 1.73 inches

River Falls: 0.68 inches

Hayward: 0.51 inches

New Richmond: 1.58 inches

Eau Claire: 1.49 inches

La Crosse: 2.04 inches

This weekend is expected to be a quiet one with clear skies and sunshine in the forecast.