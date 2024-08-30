Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Rain totals from Thursday night storms

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  August 30, 2024 11:34am CDT
Weather
FOX 9

Thursday storm report: Rain and reported tornados

Thursday night's storm system left damage in multiple parts of the Twin Cities metro, with possible tornados spotted in Minnesota and Wisconsin. FOX 9 meteorologist Cody Matz has the full storm report.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A mixture of heavy rain and reported tornadoes ripped through most of Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro Thursday night, with damage reported in areas of the north metro and parts of western Wisconsin.

The rain also flooded the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, putting a damper on many of the festivities. 

Minnesota State Fair flooding during storm

A child was playing in a flooded street at the Minnesota State Fair after a severe storm pushed through the area on Aug. 29, 2024.

Here are the rain totals from Thursday's storm system:

Image 1 of 2

FOX 9 rain totals.

From: FOX 9

Twin Cities metro 

  • Cottage Grove: 1.81 inches
  • Hugo: 1.80 inches
  • Rosemount: 1.65 inches
  • Woodbury: 1.44 inches
  • Lakeville: 1.13 inches
  • Eagan: 0.90 inches
  • North St. Paul: 0.90 inches
  • Minnetonka: 0.87 inches
  • Roseville: 0.77 inches
  • Coon Rapids: 0.76 inches
  • Maple Grove: 0.73 inches
  • Robbinsdale: 0.70 inches
  • St. Paul: 0.65 inches
  • Blaine: 0.64 inches
  • Burnsville: 0.61 inches
  • Minneapolis: 0.58 inches
  • Edina: 0.46 inches
  • Eden Prairie: 0.36 inches

Central Minnesota

  • St. Cloud: 0.59 inches
  • Hutchinson: 0.07 inches
  • Alexandria: 0.12 inches
  • Willmar: 1.12 inches
  • Morris: 0.32 inches
  • Scandia: 2.01 inches
  • Forest Lake: 1.06 inches
  • Stillwater: 0.97 inches
  • Mound: 0.95 inches
  • Waconia: 0.91 inches
  • Rockford: 0.85 inches
  • Victoria: 0.78 inches
  • Maple Plain: 0.71 inches
  • Andover: 0.65 inches
  • Hastings: 0.51 inches
  • Rogers: 0.50 inches
  • Carver: 0.26 inches
  • Jordan: 0.25 inches
  • Prior Lake: 0.24 inches
  • Cambridge: 0.23 inches

Northern Minnesota

  • Detroit Lakes: 0.17 inches
  • Bemidji: 0.60 inches
  • Brainerd: 0.51 inches
  • International Falls: 2.01 inches
  • Hibbing: 0.15 inches
  • Ely: 0.1 inches
  • Grand Marais: 0.31 inches
  • Duluth: 0.24 inches
  • Hinckley: 0.65 inches

Southern Minnesota

  • Rochester: 1.09 inches
  • Red Wing: 0.52 inches
  • Faribault: 0.47 inches
  • Owatonna: 0.92 inches
  • Mankato: 0.30 inches
  • Redwood Falls: 0.01 inches
  • Marshall: 0.03 inches
  • Windom: 0.75 inches

Wisconsin 

  • Hudson: 2.12 inches
  • Somerset: 1.73 inches
  • River Falls: 0.68 inches
  • Hayward: 0.51 inches
  • New Richmond: 1.58 inches
  • Eau Claire: 1.49 inches
  • La Crosse: 2.04 inches

This weekend is expected to be a quiet one with clear skies and sunshine in the forecast.

MN weather: Quiet and sunny day Friday

Friday will be much calmer, quieter, and more comfortable. Enjoy plenty of afternoon sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. Saturday temperatures will be back into the mid-80s, but the remainder of the Labor Day weekend is looking cooler. FOX 9's meteorologist Cody Matz has your forecast.