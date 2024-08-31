Burnsville community shaken after 5 were injured in shooting at Red Oak Park

The Brief Burnsville neighbors recall the shooting that took place at a park Friday night. Witnesses are calling the shooting an "ambush" and it seems the shooters targeted teens playing basketball at the park. Police have not said what led up to the shooting.



Burnsville homeowners say they are traumatized, as police investigate a mass shooting that left five people shot on Friday night.

What community members are saying

"My husband and I were here at the house when we heard all the gunfire… when I heard the shots, I looked out the back door and there were people screaming, cars peeling off. It was just chaos," neighbor Megan told FOX 9. "My husband heard them with his headphones over his ears."

Megan says their daughters, 10 and 13, were among dozens playing at Red Oak Park around 8:15 p.m., when shots were fired.

"They were standing by the warming house when they noticed four people come up from the hill, wearing all black and open fire… everyone started running," neighbor Megan told FOX 9. "I think it was an ambush kind of situation… they completely came out of nowhere."

Witnesses say the shooters appeared to target teenagers playing basketball.

What police have confirmed

READ MORE: 5 people shot at Red Oak Park in Burnsville

Burnsville police responded to a report of multiple shots fired at Red Oak Park at 8:15 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30. Officers located multiple gunshot victims when they arrived at the park.

Three victims were taken to a local hospital, one victim showed up at the hospital on their own, and one victim was treated and released at the scene.

Police say some suspects reportedly fled the scene and ran through the park's wooded area.

No arrests have been made.