West Nile Virus found in Minnesota mosquitoes, 3 counties affected so far

West Nile Virus is spreading nationwide, with nearly 300 human infections reported across 33 states, including Minnesota.

What we know

The mosquito-borne illness, which can cause flu-like symptoms and rarely death, has sickened three people in Minnesota, though none in the metro.

But 47 mosquitoes have tested positive for the virus across the area, according to the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District, the St. Paul-based government agency that oversees aerial spraying throughout the metro.

The three human cases were in St. Louis, Yellow Medicine and Nicollet counties.

"It’s here, and if it’s here now there is a chance to get more and more cases as we go," said Dr. Mohammed El Damir, an entomologist.

He noted that while only 20 percent of those infected show symptoms, the illness can rarely cause serious illness and death in vulnerable populations, such as the elderly and immunocompromised.

"If they get infected with the West Nile Virus, which could be lethal, that could be a problem."

Optimal environment for spread

The recent rainfall and humidity created an optimal environment for mosquitoes to breed, something that has kept pest control workers busy.

"I start getting a lot more calls, especially with people that have small children and elderly and what not," said Clark Young, who owns Bite Back Mosquito Hunters in Maple Grove.

He recommended one thing anyone can do to curb the mosquito population.

"Dump that standing water off, and you've got to dump it right away, too, because if you leave that standing water there for even 24 hours it'll get eggs in it."

Mosquito season is nearly over. They hibernate when temperatures fall below 50 degrees and die off during the first freeze.