'Never Walz' booth at MN State Fair, Kamala Harris supporters purchase website domain

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  August 26, 2024 4:56pm CDT
Tim Walz
FOX 9
article

The "Never Walz" booth at the Minnesota State Fair. (FOX 9)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Amid a "Never Walz" booth popping up at the Minnesota State Fair, supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Gov. Tim Walz have purchased the domain of NeverWalz.com, to redirect to Harris' campaign website. 

What is the "Never Walz" booth at the fair?

"Never Walz" fan that's available at the booth.  (FOX 9)

 

The booth is run by the nonprofit, Action 4 Liberty MN. The group has been promoting the booth on its Facebook page, which says the booth has "Never Walz" fans and merchandise. 

Action 4 Liberty MN is a conservative nonprofit, led by former State Representative Erik Mortensen, according to its website. 

One of the shirts available at the "Never Walz" booth. (FOX 9)

What happens if you go to "NeverWalz.com"?

The nonprofit group never purchased the domain for NeverWalz.com. Now, Harris and Walz supports have purchased the domain. 

When you go to NeverWalz.com, this message appears, and then redirects to Harris' campaign website:

"Trump is a convicted felon. Let's vote for adults.

"Try being joyful instead of an a----le.

"Not paid for by any candidate or candidate's committee."

The domain was registered on Aug. 23, the second day of the State Fair. 

It is unknown who exactly purchased the domain. The buyer used a privacy service to shield his identity on domain lookup sites.

Gov. Tim Walz made a surprise appearance at the DNC Minnesota delegation breakfast the morning after accepting the vice presidential nominee to thank the delegates for their support. In a true Minnesota fashion, Walz brought Sweet Martha Cookies in honor of the first day of the Minnesota State Fair.