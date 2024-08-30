Cottage Grove hit hard by severe storms, mayor declares state of emergency

The Brief Cottage Grove declared a state of emergency following Thursday's severe weather. Residents can place private tree debris on the curb to be picked up by the city through Oct. 1.



The mayor of Cottage Grove has declared a state of emergency after recent severe weather caused "significant damage" in the area.

Storm damage

A fast-moving storm pushed through on Aug. 29, bringing torrential rain, flash flooding, strong winds, and reports of tornadoes in some areas of the state.

The City of Cottage Grove was hit hard by Thursday’s storms, and city officials say crews have been working to assess the damage, clear the roadways of debris, and help restore services after storms caused severe damage.

So far, the city says it has assessed the following damage:

Widespread tree damage: Numerous trees have been uprooted or snapped; many were previously blocking roads. Tree damage has occurred to both private and public trees.

Home Damage: The storm caused damage to approximately a dozen homes in the community.

Power outages: A significant number of residents and businesses are currently without power, affecting essential services.

Downed power lines: Power lines have been damaged in several areas, posing safety hazards and complicating restoration efforts.

Cottage Grove Mayor Myron Bailey has declared a state of emergency for the city, and the city council will take action on the matter at 9 a.m. on Friday.

If residents have suffered property damage from the storm, city officials encourage them to contact their insurance company.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Damage from Aug. 29 storms in Cottage Grove. From: FOX 9

Clean-up efforts

City officials say they are working with the Washington County Public Works Department to help remove debris starting on Aug. 30. The city will do a curb pick up of private tree debris from this storm periodically through Oct. 1.

The city said it’s the homeowners' responsibility to remove the downed branches and tree debris and place it on the curb, as crews will not enter private property to remove it.

What they're saying

The Mayor of Cottage Grove posted a statement on Facebook, saying in part:

"I want to thank the citizens of Cottage Grove, specifically those in the hardest hit areas. I was able to personally witness neighbors helping neighbors this evening, while I was out checking the damage and offering help. I am so proud of our community! With events like this… We see the best in each of us! Thank you all for working together as we clean up after the storm."