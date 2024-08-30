Burnsville police respond to 'public safety' situation, public asked to avoid area

article

The Brief Burnsville police are asking the public to avoid Red Oak Park. Police and first responders are at the scene. Authorities are calling it a "public safety situation."



What we know

Burnsville police posted on social media asking the public to avoid Red Oaks Park due to an "active public safety situation" at the park.

Authorities say police and first responders are on the scene.

At the scene, FOX 9's photojournalist captured a large police and first responded presence at the park.

What we don't know

Authorities have not said what the public safety situation is, or if there were any injuries.

It is unknown how long the public will need to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.