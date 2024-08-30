Expand / Collapse search

Burnsville police respond to 'public safety' situation, public asked to avoid area

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  August 30, 2024 10:25pm CDT
The police presence at Red Oak Park in Burnsville.  (FOX 9)

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Burnsville police have responded to a situation at Red Oak Park and are asking the public to avoid the area. 

What we know

Burnsville police posted on social media asking the public to avoid Red Oaks Park due to an "active public safety situation" at the park. 

Authorities say police and first responders are on the scene. 

At the scene, FOX 9's photojournalist captured a large police and first responded presence at the park. 

What we don't know

Authorities have not said what the public safety situation is, or if there were any injuries. 

It is unknown how long the public will need to avoid the area. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 