The Brief The Minneapolis City Council failed to garner the votes needed to overturn Mayor Frey's vetoes on the council's denial of the Minneapolis police chief nomination as well as the council's data center ordinance. This means the police chief nomination process will start over. The council's data center proposal, which included several restrictions, will not become an ordinance.



The Minneapolis City Council failed to overturn the mayor's vetoes on the council's rejection of the police chief nomination and the proposed data center ordinance, voting 7-5 on both attempts, short of the nine votes needed to override a mayoral veto.

This puts the police chief nomination process back at square one, but Frey could nominate Interim Chief Bill Peterson again.

The council's proposed restrictions on data centers will not become an ordinance.

Mayor Fry vetoes stand, police chief nomination and data center futures uncertain

What's next:

The Minneapolis police chief nomination process will start from the beginning if the mayor chooses to re-nominate Interim Chief Peterson.

The vetoed data center proposal will not become an ordinance, meaning that the council will have to negotiate on a plan that either the mayor agrees with, or a plan that nine council members agree with, in order to secure a veto-proof majority.

The backstory:

The Minneapolis mayor vetoed a data center ordinance that was passed by the city council last week, saying that last-minute changes to the ordinance would result in "a de facto ban" on data centers in the city.

Mayor Frey said he objects to the council's proposed changes to primary zoning and requiring overlay districts for each proposed data center site. He also said "a strong commercial tax base" is needed to support the "robust social programs to support residents."

The mayor also vetoed the city council's denial of his police chief nomination in hopes of gaining the simple majority needed to confirm Interim Chief Peterson for the permanent role.

Interim Chief Peterson took the role after the resignation of Brian O'Hara in May 2026, but the council denied his confirmation in an 8-5 vote last week.