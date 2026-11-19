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The Brief A new study broke down which major cities' flight prices have gone up the most over the past year. Minneapolis saw a 16.6% growth in flight costs since 2025, the seventh highest in the country. Mesa, Arizona finished at the very top as the city with the largest increase in flight costs at 25.5%.



Finding a good price if you're looking to travel can be a nightmare and over the past year, prices have only continued to go up. A new study broke down which major cities' flight prices have gone up the most.

Flight tickets increasing nationwide

The backstory:

The study done by MoneyLion looked at the Bureau of Transportation Statistics Average Domestic Airline Itinerary Fares to find the average fare costs in the 50 largest metros in the country and determined which have been seeing the largest growth over the past year.

Local perspective:

Minneapolis ended up ranking seventh highest on the list with a price growth of 16.6% since last year with average airfare costs rising from $417 to $486.

Other Midwest cities that made the list include Detroit, which finished second on the list with a price growth of 21% over the past year.

Indianapolis finished ranked 13th with a price growth of 14.5%, followed by Milwaukee at No. 31 with a 10% price growth and finally Chicago at No. 32 with an airfare increase of 9.7%.

Big picture view:

As for the rest of the country, Mesa, Arizona finished at the very top as the city with the largest increase in flight costs at 25.5% since 2025. Las Vegas was third at 17.6%, followed by San Jose at 16.8% and Oakland at 16.6%.

Here's the top 10 cities where airfare costs have grown the most this past year, according to MoneyLion:

Mesa, Arizona - 25.5% airfare growth Detroit, Michigan - 21% airfare growth Las Vegas, Nevada - 17.6% airfare growth San Jose, California - 16.8% airfare growth Oakland, California - 16.6% airfare growth Miami, Florida - 16.6% airfare growth Minneapolis, Minnesota - 16.6% airfare growth Charlotte, North Carolina - 16.4% airfare growth Los Angeles, California - 16.3% airfare growth Baltimore, Maryland - 16.2% airfare growth