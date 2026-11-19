The Brief Law enforcement leaders and community members met in St. Paul Thursday night to discuss youth gang violence in the Twin Cities. The meeting followed recent shootings tied to Somali youth gangs, including the homecoming shooting at Eden Prairie High School. Organizers said more conversations are needed, but some people at the meeting said the response should have started months ago.



A meeting in St. Paul brought law enforcement leaders and community members together over youth gang violence.

Why leaders called the meeting

Law enforcement leaders met with community members in St. Paul to discuss how to combat youth gang violence in the Twin Cities. The conversation came after recent shootings tied to Somali youth gangs, including the homecoming shooting at Eden Prairie High School on Oct. 2.

Last month, more than 40 law enforcement agencies developed a framework to address such violence. Organizers said the meeting grew out of that work after people reached out and wanted to know how they could help.

Drew Evans, BCA superintendent, talked about gangs and shared various statistics with the crowd. He said social media is driving a lot of the violence.

The backstory:

Five people were charged in connection with the homecoming shooting at Eden Prairie High School, and one of the suspects was targeted in another shooting in Bloomington days later, authorities said. An unrelated shooting at an Eden Prairie gas station on Oct. 6 was also tied to Somali youth gangs, police said. In addition, a shooting outside Our Lady of Grace Church in Edina in September and another one at Yancy Park in July were also linked to Somali gangs, police said.

Community members wanted this sooner

Local perspective:

Several members of the Somali community were at the meeting. Even with frustration about the timing, they said they still welcomed the conversation.

"This kind of meeting's what was needed a few months back, and even though I said it's a little bit too late, but I'm glad they're here," said Farhio Khalif, who attended the meeting. "This can be the beginning what it looks like the next few months."

Others agreed.

"We need more of us having communication, real dialogue," said Amal Ibrahim, who also attended the meeting. "The community is lacking a sense of unity."

More talks are expected

What's next:

Organizers said this was just the first of many conversations about combating youth gang violence.