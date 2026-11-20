The Brief Charges are expected Friday for the mother accused of killing her two young children in Savage, Minnesota on Wednesday. The Scott County Attorney is expected to speak following a 10 a.m. bail hearing for the 33-year-old woman. The mother is currently in custody after police say she called 911 to report she had shot her two children, ages 3 and 5.



Charges are expected Friday for the mother accused of killing her two young children in Savage, Minnesota.

2 kids killed in apartment shooting

The backstory:

According to police, a 33-year-old woman called 911 around 6:30 a.m. to report that she had shot her two children.

Police and firefighters responded to an apartment building in the 4000 block of 126th Street and took the woman into custody.

First responders entered the residence and rendered aid to the two injured children, ages 3 and 5. Police said one child was pronounced dead at the scene by an Allina Health physician, while the other died at the hospital.

Savage Police Chief Brady Juell described the scene as "gruesome and very traumatic" for responding officers and acknowledged the impact on the family and community.

"This is a tragedy that it's going to take a while for us to get over."

What's next:

The Scott County Attorney is expected to speak following a 10 a.m. bail hearing for the suspect.