The Brief A Minnesota Department of Human Rights investigation found a nearly 20-year pattern of sex-based discrimination and abuse in Bemidji schools. The report says at least a dozen educators acted inappropriately with students and that complaints were sometimes brushed aside or concealed. The state wants the district to make changes, but the superintendent denies it’s an ongoing issue, so the dispute could end up in court.



A state investigation says repeated complaints in Bemidji schools kept leaving students at risk of sexual discrimination and abuse.

READ MORE: Bemidji Area Schools failed to stop sexual harassment, protect students: Report

State report details years of complaints

Local perspective:

According to the Minnesota Department of Human Rights, at least a dozen Bemidji educators behaved inappropriately with students during the last two decades. The agency said that pattern exposed kids to sex-based discrimination and abuse for nearly 20 years.

Criminal cases have already hit the district in 2013 and 2017. One teacher was accused of abusing five students, and an assistant principal was accused of abusing at least 55. Civil lawsuits and settlements followed those investigations.

Josh Peck of Jeff Anderson & Associates, which sued the Bemidji district in 2013 over some of the abuse, said, "What's concerning is that a lot of the conduct that came out in the report today from the state is conduct that happened after those lawsuits were resolved."

Timeline:

The state’s latest investigation started with a 2025 complaint against an elementary school gym teacher. Investigators said they found similar earlier complaints dating to at least 2017, but the teacher stayed on the job until June 2026.

Disciplinary records show the teacher's state license is suspended for two years, but the suspension is stayed as long as he takes boundaries training.

District response

What they're saying:

Supt. Jeremy Olson denied the findings show a district-wide problem in a statement sent to FOX 9.

"The District strongly disagrees with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights findings…" Olson said. "The District has policies in place prohibiting sexual harassment and conducts trainings for its staff regarding sexual harassment, including the identification of potential sexual harassment and how to respond if sexual harassment is reported."

Peck said, "It doesn't sound like that's the case. It sounds like there was a problem with either ineffective policies, ineffective training on those policies, or failure to follow those policies, or you wouldn't have this number of reports with this action that allows the abuse and the conduct to continue."

Complaints ignored

The other side:

The state says Bemidji often brushed aside complaints about inappropriate touching or talking, especially from girls.

Peck said that in each criminal case, the initial reports did not stop educators from continuing to reach students.

Peck said speaking up about abuse takes courage, so it does not always happen. Peck said, "It has impact on all aspects of your life when you suffer abuse like this, particularly in a school where you're supposed to, as a child, be safe."

What's next:

The Department of Human Rights is trying to get the district to agree to changes meant to prevent more sexual harassment, but if the district disagrees, the fight could move to court.