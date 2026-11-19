The Brief The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry said a Subway operator tied to about 74 Minnesota locations agreed to a consent order over earned sick and safe time violations. State officials allege a Mounds View store charged customers a 1.5% surcharge for employee sick leave while workers did not accrue that time. Investigators found the order impacted 1,900 employees and includes back wages, damages, training and a $25,000 civil penalty, according to the agency.



Minnesota labor officials say a Mounds View Subway operator charged customers extra for sick pay but did not give workers that earned time.

State investigation finds sick time noncompliance

Local perspective:

State officials say they got an earned sick and safe time complaint about a Subway in Mounds View, and later opened an investigation covering about 74 Subway locations.

The Minnesota Department of Labor (DLI) and Industry said it found workers were unaware of available sick leave and did not see sick leave accruals on earnings statements or elsewhere.

Dig deeper:

Authorities then opened an investigation covering Jan. 1 to May 31, 2024, and found customers were charged a 1.5% earned sick and safe time surcharge, shown on receipts, while employees did not accrue that time.

The DLI said the case touches more than 1,900 employees and that a later self-audit identified 9,506 hours of earned sick and safe time available to workers for that Jan. 1-May 31, 2024 period.

Authorities said the investigation also found the operator did not give workers the legally required notice about earned sick and safe time, did not pay all overtime wages and did not provide employee wage notices. They also found some employees, including managers, did not know their rights and responsibilities under the law.

What's next:

The DLI said it reached a consent order with Mounds View Baugus Corp. to audit all Minnesota Subway locations, restore owed balances, give records to the agency and train managers, human resources staff and new employees on the law.

DLI said the company also agreed to pay $2,325.39 in back wages, the same amount in liquidated damages and a $25,000 civil penalty, while another $55,000 will remain stayed if the company fully complies.

What they're saying:

"No Minnesota employee should be denied the right to the paid sick time they have earned, especially those serving food to the public," DLI Commissioner Kate Perushek said in a statement. "I am pleased DLI was able to achieve a resolution that addresses past violations and helps ensure this large restaurant operator complies with the ESST law going forward."

Subway statement

The other side:

FOX 9 has reached out to Subway Corporate for a response and will update this story when one is received.