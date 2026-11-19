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The Brief A motorcycle driver was killed in a crash on Highway 10 in Coon Rapids early Thursday morning. Police said an officer attempted to pull the driver over, but he fled. Law enforcement witnessed the driver return to the area multiple times before crashing near Round Lake Boulevard.



A motorcycle driver was killed in a crash on Highway 10 in Coon Rapids early Thursday morning after fleeing an attempted traffic stop, according to authorities.

Fatal motorcycle crash

What we know:

Just after midnight, a Coon Rapids police officer spotted a man driving a motorcycle on Highway 10 traveling at a high rate of speed and attempted to pull him over.

The driver fled. Police reported the man returned to the area multiple times over the next several minutes and officers from several law enforcement agencies saw him speeding.

The driver ultimately left the roadway and crashed near Highway 10 and Round Lake Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

What we don't know:

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office did not say how fast the driver was going during the encounter or what caused him to leave the roadway.

Authorities have not released the identity of the driver.

Authorities are investigating.