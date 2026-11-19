Motorcycle driver killed in Coon Rapids crash after fleeing traffic stop
COON RAPIDS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A motorcycle driver was killed in a crash on Highway 10 in Coon Rapids early Thursday morning after fleeing an attempted traffic stop, according to authorities.
Fatal motorcycle crash
What we know:
Just after midnight, a Coon Rapids police officer spotted a man driving a motorcycle on Highway 10 traveling at a high rate of speed and attempted to pull him over.
The driver fled. Police reported the man returned to the area multiple times over the next several minutes and officers from several law enforcement agencies saw him speeding.
The driver ultimately left the roadway and crashed near Highway 10 and Round Lake Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.
What we don't know:
The Anoka County Sheriff's Office did not say how fast the driver was going during the encounter or what caused him to leave the roadway.
Authorities have not released the identity of the driver.
Authorities are investigating.
The Source: This story uses information from an Anoka County Sheriff's Office media release.