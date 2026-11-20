The Brief Friday is expected to be the warmest day so far this month, with highs around 64 to 65 in the Twin Cities and gusty south winds. Light sprinkles could show up late Friday in parts of northern and western Minnesota, then scattered showers move through Saturday with heavier rain more likely east of the metro. Sunday turns cooler and sunnier, with highs in the 30s Monday through Wednesday and about 41 by Thanksgiving.



Friday is set to feel way warmer than late November before showers and cooler air move in for the weekend.

Friday's forecast in Minnesota

Big picture view:

Friday likely will be the warmest day so far this month as warm air pushes north. The Twin Cities could reach the middle 60s, while much of southern and southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin also land in the middle 60s. Northern and western Minnesota stay more in the 50s because of more cloud cover.

The Twin Cities already logged the fourth-warmest start to this point in November on record dating back to 1872.

By the numbers:

Plenty of clouds are expected Friday, but some filtered sunshine could still break through as a low approaches. The forecast also pointed to wind advisories just south of the area. South winds could gust more than 30 mph in the metro and more than 45 mph in southwestern Minnesota.

Parts of northern and western Minnesota could see a few late-day or evening light spritzes, sprinkles or light showers.

Minnesota weekend forecast

Temperatures will stay extremely mild Friday night, with widespread lows in the 50s and even some pockets near 60 by Saturday morning. In the metro, lows may stay just shy of 60 before temperatures start falling through Saturday.

Timeline:

Scattered showers are expected in central and eastern Minnesota Saturday morning, though the metro is not expected to be a washout. By midday, temperatures could slide from 59 at the start of the day to 54 around lunch, with 40s to the north and west and 60s to the south and east before falling to about 50 by sunset.

The bulk of the moisture is expected late Saturday into Saturday night from the metro eastward. The metro may squeeze out about a tenth of an inch, while pockets of more than a half-inch are possible from Rochester to Eau Claire and south and east into central and southern Wisconsin.

Extended Thanksgiving week forecast

What's next:

Rain should push east by Sunday morning, and cloud cover is expected to clear out. Northwest breezes will make it feel a lot chillier, with temperatures getting back to something closer to normal by Sunday afternoon.

Sunday starts around 37 and reaches about 40 with more sunshine. A few snowflakes are possible along and north of the North Shore in northern Minnesota, then the forecast turns crisp and quiet with highs in the 30s Monday through Wednesday and about 41 by Thanksgiving.