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The Brief Richfield native Alejandro Garcia hauled in a 54-inch longnose gar on the Mississippi River back in September. DNR officials say it's a state catch-and-release record by three inches. The Minnesota Fish and Wildife Service posted about the record catch on social media.



A fishing voyage on the Mississippi River back in September became a historic day for Richfield native Alejandro Garcia.

Record gar caught on Mississippi River

The backstory:

According to the Minnesota Fish and Wildlife Service, Garcia captured quite the "river monster."

Garcia made a record catch in September, hauling in a massive 54-inch longnose gar on the Mississippi River.

State officials say it set a catch-and-release record by three inches.

What is a longnose gar?

What we know:

The longnose gar, also known as longnose garpike or billy gar, is a ray-finned in the family Lepisosteida. References are made to gars being a primitive group of bony fish because they have retained some primitive features, such as a spiral valve intestine, but they are not primitive in the sense of not being fully developed.

They have an olive brown to green, torpedo-shaped body armored with ganoid scales, elongated jaws that form a needle-like snout nearly three times the length of its head, and a row of numerous sharp, cone-shaped teeth on each side of the upper jaw. They typically inhabit freshwater lakes, brackish water near coastal areas, swamps and sluggish backwaters of rivers and streams. They can breathe both air and water, which allows them to inhabit aquatic environments that are low in oxygen.

Learn more about the state's fishing record here.