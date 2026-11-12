Minneapolis City Council rejects Bill Peterson’s nomination for police chief

The Brief Following the resignation of Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara, Mayor Jacob Frey nominated department veteran Bill Peterson to fill the role. A nationwide search for candidates was conducted, with Peterson ultimately receiving Frey's nomination to fill the position on a permanent basis. On Thursday, Minneapolis City Council members took turns questioning Peterson over a wide range of topics centered on how he would run the department prior to denying his approval.



After being nominated by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to lead the Minneapolis Police Department on a full-time basis, interim MPD Chief Bill Peterson faced intense questioning from city council members prior to having his nomination voted down on Thursday.

MPD interim chief questioned by council

What we know:

Peterson, a 31-year department veteran who began with MPD when he was "a kid" at 21-years-old, took the chief position on an interim basis following the resignation of Brian O’Hara in May 2026.



In October, Frey nominated Peterson for the position, while saying 20 people had applied, many of them already working in the department.

Dig deeper:

On Thursday, council members took several hours total questioning Peterson on topics ranging from professionalism within the department, department spending, reform efforts within the department and discipline among rank-and-file officers — prior to ultimately denying his nomination.

Peterson noted under his watch he would take seriously allegations of officer misconduct, whether verbal or physical incidents, noting the department currently has 41 different complaints that affect roughly 85 department officers.

"I've sat down and made some decisions that are significant around the allegations that have been made," Peterson told the council. "I also want to let the council know and members of the public know that these allegations, when they come through from a panel, if they're sustained, they go to the city attorney's office for review. The city attorney's office reviews these cases, and then they go back to internal affairs … and then he comes to me with a recommendation, and that I sit down with all of that information from all of those people, and then I make a disciplined decision. And I take that responsibility very seriously."

Community leaders involved in the search previously told FOX 9 that they were impressed by the speed at which Peterson started addressing internal issues during his four months as interim chief.

However, council members have noted that Peterson currently has two open internal complaints against him, the nature of which are not public information.

Peterson, in turn, acknowledged he has not always "been perfect" throughout his career, but has always strived to be a leader in every role he has taken.

"I believe that culture change starts at the top. So I wholeheartedly believe that that culture change starts with me as the chief of police," Peterson said on Thursday. "I am somebody who has worked extremely hard to keep both my personal and professional life unsullied. I'm a huge believer in leading by example. Modeling the standard and the expectations that I expect every member of the Minneapolis Police Department to live up to. So, it first and foremost starts with me."

Several times throughout the questioning, Peterson was called on to denounce any forms of discriminatory or racist behavior within the police ranks, noting that such behavior under his oversight would not be tolerated.

What they're saying:

Prior to the vote, Mayor Jacob Frey spoke on behalf of Peterson for his nomination, saying he was the man for the job and a leader that the department would respect.

"Here we have a person that has deep respect from officers within the department, that has the ability to tell them what they don't want to hear. One of the first steps of creating change is having a leader who officers are willing to listen to. He is that kind of leader," Frey said on Thursday. "One of the first steps is having an officer that's willing to admit when he's wrong, but also to take responsibility not only for what has happened in the past, but also for where things are going in the future. He's done that, whether through disciplinary actions, writing the wrongs of finance decisions, making sure that the leadership team is built out, domestic violence, or reduction of crime. Interim Chief Peterson has done that."

What's next:

Peterson needed at least seven of 13 council members to vote for his confirmation, but only received five.

Voting against his confirmation were: LaTrisha Vetaw, Jason Chavez, Pearll Warren, Robin Wonsley, Aisha Chughtai, Aurin Chowdhury, Soren Stevenson and Elliott Payne. Votes of approval came from: Michael Rainville, Jamal Osman, Linea Palmisano, Elizabeth Shaffer and Jamison Whiting.

Mayor Frey can still veto the decision, but would need a super majority of nine votes, meaning four would need to change their decision, to ultimately gain approval.

Otherwise, he will likely seek another nomination for the position.

If confirmed by the Minneapolis City Council, Peterson would have become the MPD Chief for a term through January 2030.