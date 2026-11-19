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The Brief A former daycare teacher accused of slapping a child now faces allegations involving six additional children at New Horizon Academy in St. Paul. An amended complaint filed in November alleges Aaron Bonnette forced children to perform wall sits, flipped them off their cots and physically grabbed or struck others. Bonnette faces eight charges, including two felonies and six gross misdemeanors, in connection with the June 25 incidents.



A former St. Paul daycare teacher initially charged with slapping a 4-year-old child is now accused of assaulting six other children at the daycare on the same day.

Former daycare employee facing additional charges

The backstory:

Aaron Jacob Bonnette, 29, is facing eight charges, including two felonies and six gross misdemeanors, in connection with incidents at New Horizon Academy in St. Paul.

Bonnette was initially charged in July with one count of malicious punishment of a child after a 4-year-old boy reportedly came home from daycare with bruises on his face.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video from June 25 that allegedly showed Bonnette grabbing the boy by the shoulder, lifting him into the air and repeatedly slapping him in the face before leaving him crying on the floor.

The daycare director told investigators Bonnette had been fired, and the incident was reported to state licensing authorities.

New allegations involving 6 children

Dig deeper:

Investigators reviewed additional surveillance footage from June 25 and allegedly observed Bonnette assaulting six other children, ages 3 to 5, on the same day, according to the amended criminal complaint.

The newly documented incidents include allegations that Bonnette forced children to perform wall sits, flipped children off their cots and physically grabbed or struck others.

In one incident, Bonnette allegedly forced a 4-year-old girl to perform a wall sit while she cried uncontrollably. According to the complaint, he then squeezed her face, grabbed her arm and wrapped it around her neck before taking her into a bathroom stall, where she was isolated for approximately eight minutes.

Investigators also reported seeing Bonnette force another 5-year-old child to perform a wall sit for approximately six minutes. He later allegedly stepped on the child's head three times while walking past his cot.

In another incident, Bonnette allegedly slapped a non-verbal 3-year-old boy in the face while he was lying on a cot. The child's mother later reported seeing a small scratch and bruise near his left eye.

The complaint also alleges Bonnette used his foot to flip two children, ages 4 and 5, off their cots and flipped a cot onto the older child.

Investigators described Bonnette allegedly grabbing a 5-year-old girl by her dress and pulling her violently, causing her head to snap back. He then allegedly grabbed the girl's face and pushed it back before someone outside the room walked by, at which point he "instantly changes his behavior" and pretended to be helping the girl with her dress.

What's next:

In addition to his original gross misdemeanor charge of malicious punishment of a child, Bonnette faces seven new charges under an amended complaint filed in early November. Those include third-degree assault of a child under 4, felony malicious punishment of a child and five additional gross misdemeanor counts of malicious punishment of a child.

His next court appearance is scheduled for early January.