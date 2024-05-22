Minneapolis average rent reaches record-high after 2.5% rise in April

article

Rent in Minneapolis rose to a record high in April, making it an outlier when the national average rent continues to drop.

The report, published by Realtor.com, states the median rent in Minneapolis rose by 2.5% in April to an average cost of $1,529.

The report states the rise is being driven by "below-average unemployment rates and the slow pace of new multi-home construction."

Minneapolis is joined by Indianapolis, where rent rose 4.5% annually to $1,334, and Milwaukee, where rent rose by 3.8% in April to $1,671.

Minneapolis also stands in contrast to most Midwestern cities, where rent is generally more affordable than in other parts of the country, according to the report from Realtor.com.

