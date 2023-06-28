Minneapolis rent control proposal dies amid criticism

The push to get rent control on the ballot in Minneapolis this year is dead after a controversial procedural vote by the city council that drew immediate criticism because the body was without its Muslim members, including the two authors of the motion, due to the Eid holiday.

City Council member Jason Chavez said he was "shocked" by the move by Council President Andrea Jenkins to proceed with the vote.

"Because a council meeting was moved from Thursday to Wednesday without Muslim council members being consulted, or Muslim staff in the City of Minneapolis being consulted, we aren't able to discuss rent stabilization for the rest of the year. That is just shocking to me," he said.

City Clerk Casey Carl said the meeting was scheduled in September, before the date of the holiday, which is based on the lunar calendar, was known. He said the clerk’s office depended on council members or staff to let them know about conflicts, but he said that didn’t occur in this case until Monday, when it was too late to move the meeting by state law.

"So to the extent that the clerk's office failed to check back and recognize that the holiday was actually identified for today versus tomorrow when it was originally adopted as part of the adopted calendar, I can apologize, but that has not been our practice to expect the clerks to check back on those holidays. So, with apologies, I will say that we've done our best to track those dates the best that we can," he said.

Jenkins said "every attempt" had been made to accommodate the Muslim members. "I'm not a Muslim so I don't know how it worked, but it turned out Eid fell on this day. It's deeply unfortunate. We have to move forward."

The decision to proceed was met with widespread criticism on social media. Alex Schieferdecker, an urban planner based in Minneapolis, has been an outspoken critic of the rent control proposal, calling it a "terribly designed policy," but still objected to the vote.

"The way that this vote was taken is petty, pathetic, unethical, and an affront to basic principles of good governance. This shouldn't be how the city is run and it sets a bad and offensive precedent," he tweeted.

The resolution, put forward by Council members Aisha Chughtai and Jamal Osman, directed city staff to draft a rent control referendum question to include a 3% cap on annual rent increases, with no exceptions for new construction or adjustment allowed for inflation. Mayor Jacob Frey had promised to veto it if it had passed.