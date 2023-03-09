Minneapolis animal shelter to be open some Saturdays

article

The City of Minneapolis' animal shelter will now be open for pet adoptions some Saturdays, starting this Saturday.

Minneapolis in a news release on Thursday said the animal shelter will have Saturday hours for pet adoptions once a month as part of Minneapolis Animal Care and Control's effort to find homes for the animals in its care.

The shelter's regular hours are 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, and on the second Saturday of every month the shelter will be open for pet adoptions only from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The shelter will be closed the Monday after the second Saturday.

The shelter cares for dogs, cats and other animals as they await adoption. You can a list of adoptable animals here.

Meanwhile, vaccinations and other services Minneapolis Animal Care and Control performs will continue to be done by appointment, which you can make online or by calling 311.