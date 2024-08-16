Metro Transit increasing light rail, bus service starting Saturday

Metro Transit is taking extra steps to ensure safe and reliable transit services for several upcoming events in the Twin Cities and is making new changes to light rail and bus services starting on Saturday.

Every quarter, Metro Transit introduces changes to transit services throughout the Twin Cities metro area. These changes adjust the services based on current and projected ridership, available resources, and driver workforce, according to a press release.

With several upcoming events in the Twin Cities metro and a general increase in ridership, here is what you need to know about the changes starting on Saturday.

Changes to light rail, bus scheduling

Beginning on Aug. 17, Metro Transit says the light rail will run more frequently, and several bus route services will also have improvements as part of the quarterly service change.

Here are a few quarterly changes implemented by Metro Transit:

On the METRO Blue Line and METRO Green Line, trains will run every 12 minutes between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. every day. Currently, trains run every 15 minutes.

Routes 5, 6, 9, 10, 11, 14, 18, 21, 22, 32, 46 and METRO C Line will have trip and schedule adjustments to accommodate new school end times for Minneapolis Public Schools.

On weekdays, METRO Orange Line buses will run every 10 minutes between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. northbound and between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. southbound, up from the 15-minute service currently provided during these times. On Sundays, trips will run every 15 minutes.

To see additional changes, click here.

Upcoming events

The busy stretch of events starts with a Metallica concert at U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday, Aug. 16, and Sunday, Aug. 18, a Green Day concert at Target Field on Saturday, and a Def Leppard concert at Target Field on Monday.

The Minnesota State Fair begins on Thursday, Aug. 22, and runs through Labor Day on Sept. 2. Metro Transit provides up to 87 express buses to transport fairgoers from several park-and-ride locations to the fairgrounds.

In a press release, Metro Transit said there are plans in place for a busy Aug. 24. Minnesota sports teams, including the Minnesota Twins, Minnesota Lynx, Minnesota United, and St. Paul Saints, are each hosting home games on Saturday. Zach Bryan is also performing at U.S. Bank Stadium, and the Open Streets event is happening on Lyndale Avenue.

Officials said that before and after large events in the city, additional police officers and staff will help direct fans. Additionally, three-car trains will be used to accommodate an increase in riders.

Crime down, ridership up

While additional staff and police officers are present during large events, Metro Transit said that reported crime is down 17.5% when comparing the second quarter of 2024 to the previous year.

Additionally, ridership has increased 9% for the first half of 2024 when compared to the previous year.

"Across the organization, there has been a sustained and deliberate effort to make our system safer and more welcoming to riders and frontline transit workers," General Manager Lesley Kandaras said in a statement earlier this month. "We hear clearly that there is more work to be done but are encouraged by the progress we’re making."

To learn more about Metro Transit's progress, visit their website here.