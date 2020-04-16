Metro Transit reduces light rail train service to 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

article

Metro Transit says it will only run its light rail trains between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. daily in yet another reduction of service due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Saturday, the trains will only run during those hours so Metro Transit can reallocate resources to higher-demand transit times.

Train trips that start before 9 p.m. will continue to operate. Also, 24-hour service will continue between Terminals 1 and 2 of MSP Airport.

Trains will continue to operate every 20 minutes between the hours of 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Bus service will continue between 4:30 a.m. and 11 p.m. as scheduled.

Wednesday, Metro Transit announced new social distancing guidelines for its buses. Earlier this week, it announced its Metro Mobility service will provide free door-to-door service between home and work for healthcare workers.