Metro Transit to limit amount of passengers per bus amid pandemic

Starting Thursday, Metro Transit will be limiting the amount of passengers on its buses due to novel coronavirus concerns, according to an update.

On 40-foot buses no more than 10 customers will be allowed and on 60-foot buses the limit will be 15 customers. If the bus meets the threshold of customers, "Next Bus Please" will be displayed on the overhead sign to notify those waiting for a bus.

Metro Transit officials urge customers to only use buses and light rails for essential travel. While on the bus, customers are asked to wear a cloth face covering and to leave space between themselves and others.

Buses are currently operating on a reduced service schedule. Light rail trains are running every 20 minutes. Transit service from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. has been suspended.

Metro Mobility is offering door-to-door service around the clock for anyone who works at a healthcare facility.